Stanley M. Brunner, 77, of Palm, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Joan (Herb) Brunner. Born in East Greenville, he was the son of the late Paul and Mary (Hagenbuch) Brunner. Stanley was a graduate of East Greenville High School. He was a mechanic for his entire career, starting at the former Breiner's Sunoco in East Greenville, then in Quakertown, and next for the former Trexler-Haines Gas Co, East Greenville for over 30 years. He was currently employed at Eddinger's Propane in Bally. Stanley was an active member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Pennsburg where he served on Church Council, as well as on the Property and Cemetery committees. He was a member of the former Upper Perkiomen Valley Jaycee's, the NRA and was an avid hunter. Surviving with his wife, are his children: Christine Brunner Hoffman, of Palm; and Michael, and his wife Cheryl, of Stowe; sisters: MaryJane Schaeffer, of Red Hill; and Charlotte Wieand, of McGaheysville, VA; and four grandchildren: Jeremy, Justin, and Jordon Schmale and Chelsea Hoffman. Due to the current health restrictions, a Celebration of Stanley's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to either St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 81 N. Main Street, Pennsburg, PA 18073 OR to the charity of your choice. To offer on-line condolences and to check on service detail announcements, please visit his "Book of Memories' at falkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 26, 2020.