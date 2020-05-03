Stanley O. Burkert, 84, of Kutztown, died on Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township, where he was a patient since April 24th. He was the widower of Ethel V. (Balthaser) Burkert who died January 8, 2020. Stanley and Ethel would have celebrated their 39th wedding anniversary May 2, 2020. Born in the Village of Monterey, Maxatawny Township, Stanley was a son of the late Luther E. and Florence E. (Spayd) Burkert. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Kutztown, and a former member of Mount Zion Lutheran Church, Grimville. Stanley honorably and faithfully served our country as a veteran of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, serving for nine years.
Mr. Burkert was employed as a roller leveler at Carpenter Technologies, Reading, until his retirement.
SURVIVORS: Stanley is survived by three daughters: Carol A. (Burkert), wife of Claude Kline, Hamburg; Cynthia L. (Burkert), wife of Norman Schaner, Hamburg; and Mabel L. (Burkert), wife of David Riegel, Kempton and his step children: Jeffrey A, husband of Renee L. (Bankes) Merkel, Shillington; James A., husband of Clarissa N. (Mora) Merkel, Tucson, AZ; Louise A. (Merkel) Schlegel, Kutztown; Jane A. (Merkel), wife of Steven G. Black. Lebanon; Other survivors include: brothers, Roy L. Burkert, Middlesex, VA; and John H. Burkert, Blandon. There are nine grandchildren: Matthew E., husband of Carrie L. (Hartman) Riegel; Justin K., husband of Sheila A. (Bubbenmoyer) Schaner; Travis Schaner; Michael Kline; Molly L. (Riegel), wife of MacKenzie A. Ouellette; Emily R. Riegel; Abby E. Riegel; Nicole L. (Burkert), wife of Randy Price and Autumn Kline; and six step grandchildren: Hallie E. Black, Daniel S., husband of Nicole B. (Barry) Black; Leslie K. Schlegel; Krysta N. (Harp), wife of Adam W. Frantz; Isabella N. Merkel and Robert A. Merkel-Mora. There are also 18 Great Grandchildren; four step grandchildren and one step great-great grandson. In addition to his wife, Ethel and parents, Stanley was predeceased by a brother Leon F. Burkert.
SERVICES: There will be a drive-thru viewing on Tuesday, May 4, 2020, from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. at Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., 333 Greenwich Street, Kutztown. Private graveside services and interment in New Bethel Zion Cemetery, (Grimville) Kutztown, with Reverend Christopher deForest, officiating, will be held at the convenience of the family.
CONTRIBUTIONS: The family requests contributions be made in Stanley's memory to Trinity Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 357 West Main Street, Kutztown, PA 19530.
Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.ludwickfh.com
Published in Morning Call on May 3, 2020.