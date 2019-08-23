|
Stanley R. "Butch" Bender, Jr., 71, of Bushkill Twp., passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 in St. Luke's Hospital-Anderson Campus, of Easton. He was the loving husband of Julianne "Julie" (Schwartz) Bender. Butch was born on May 6, 1948 in Bushkill Twp. He was the son of the late Stanley R. Bender, Sr. and May A. (Laudenbach) Bender. In addition to his wife, Butch is deeply missed by sons, Nicholas and wife Danielle, of Bushkill Twp., Russell and wife Kyla, of Saylorsburg, Douglas and Fiancee Samantha, of Bushkill Twp. Daughter-in-law, Joelle Bender, of Bethlehem. Also by grandchildren, Logan, Broc, Breelyn, Leah, Braygan, Rowan, Reese and Brody. Sisters, Anna Free and husband Michael, of Bushkill Twp., Jaquelyn Barbara and husband Charles, of Ft. Worth, TX, brother, Barry Bender and wife Diane, of Upper Nazareth Twp., many nieces and nephews. Butch is having a heavenly reunion with his son, Kevin Scott Bender and grandson, John Nicholas Bender. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 10:00 AM in Holy Family Church, of Nazareth. Followed by burial in Holy Family Cemetery, of Nazareth, with Military Honors. Calling hours will be held on Monday from 5:00-8:00 PM and Tuesday from 8:30-9:30 AM, both times in the Joseph F. Reichel Funeral Home Inc., 220 Washington Park, Nazareth, PA, 18064. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , in memory of his son, Kevin in care of the funeral home. Please see his full obituary at www.jfreichelfuneralhome.com, where condolences are welcomed.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 23, 2019