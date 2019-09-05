Home

POWERED BY

Services
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
3219 Santee Rd
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
3219 Santee Rd.
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Banas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley S. Banas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stanley S. Banas Obituary
Stanley S. Banas, 78, of Bethlehem passed away on Wednesday, September 04, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. He was the son of the late Anna E. (Mlynek) and Victor J. Banas. He was the loving husband of Geraldine E. (Makl) Banas.

Stanley was a devoted member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army. After 32 years, Stanley retired from Mack Trucks and later worked as a courtesy driver for Lexus. He was an Eagle Scout, enjoyed traveling the states, cooking, going to the casino and coaching and being a player agent at Lehigh Little League. Stanley especially loved his grandchildren and attending their sporting events, being their biggest fan.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 51 years, Geraldine E. Banas; son, Stanley S. Banas, Jr. and his partner, Denise Kemmerer; daughter, Gina M. Karabin and her husband, Mark; grandchildren, Jacob H. Banas and Shalyn M. Banas; brother, George Banas; sister, Diane Henderson and nieces and nephew.

A viewing will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 7-9 p.m. at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. A viewing will also be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 9-10 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 3219 Santee Rd. Bethlehem, PA 18020. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. Burial will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke's Hospice, C/O Development 801 Ostrum St. Bethlehem, PA 18015 or to the P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.

Condolences may be offered online at www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stanley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now