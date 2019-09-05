|
Stanley S. Banas, 78, of Bethlehem passed away on Wednesday, September 04, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. He was the son of the late Anna E. (Mlynek) and Victor J. Banas. He was the loving husband of Geraldine E. (Makl) Banas.
Stanley was a devoted member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army. After 32 years, Stanley retired from Mack Trucks and later worked as a courtesy driver for Lexus. He was an Eagle Scout, enjoyed traveling the states, cooking, going to the casino and coaching and being a player agent at Lehigh Little League. Stanley especially loved his grandchildren and attending their sporting events, being their biggest fan.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 51 years, Geraldine E. Banas; son, Stanley S. Banas, Jr. and his partner, Denise Kemmerer; daughter, Gina M. Karabin and her husband, Mark; grandchildren, Jacob H. Banas and Shalyn M. Banas; brother, George Banas; sister, Diane Henderson and nieces and nephew.
A viewing will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 7-9 p.m. at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. A viewing will also be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 9-10 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 3219 Santee Rd. Bethlehem, PA 18020. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. Burial will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke's Hospice, C/O Development 801 Ostrum St. Bethlehem, PA 18015 or to the P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 5, 2019