Dr. Stanley S. Stauffer, 95 years, of Macungie, passed away November 2, 2020 at home. He was the husband of Kathryn "Kitty" M. (Heilman) Stauffer for 34 years this past July. Born in Spinnerstown, he was the son of the late Stewart R. and Florence (Sell) Stauffer.
Dr. Stauffer had a family practice with Frederick Dries MD in Emmaus for 7 years. Stanley then went on to have an anesthesia practice in association with St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem and served a term as Chief of the Anesthesia Dept. retiring in 1987.
He was active in the Grundsow Lodge #13 in Emmaus and assisted teaching PA German schools. Stanley enjoyed golfing, fishing trips in Quebec, and woodcarving and turning. He was a member of West Swamp Mennonite Church in Coopersburg. During his retirement, he actively enjoyed and was talented at painting and shared his many paintings with family and friends.
Survivors: Wife, Kitty, sons, David L. Stauffer (Jane) of Peachem, VT, Richard L. Stauffer (Holly) of Richmond, VA, Daniel J. Stauffer (Margaret) of Quakertown, and Joel M. Stauffer (Gloria) of Harleysville; daughter-in-laws, Diane Stauffer (deceased son Thomas Stauffer); stepchildren, Elizabeth Smith of Milton, DE, Timothy Smith of Maynard, MA, sister, Margaret Haring (Richard) of Quakertown, deceased brother, Henry Stauffer, wife Ann of Hereford, 18 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren. Besides son, Thomas he was also predeceased by a sister Miriam and Stanley's former wife, Clara Ann (Bauman) Stauffer, mother of their 5 sons.
Services: A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date when we can safely gather.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the West Swamp Memonite Church, c/o the Funeral Home, PO Box 52, Fogelsville, 18051.