1/1
Dr. Stanley S. Stauffer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stanley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Stanley S. Stauffer, 95 years, of Macungie, passed away November 2, 2020 at home. He was the husband of Kathryn "Kitty" M. (Heilman) Stauffer for 34 years this past July. Born in Spinnerstown, he was the son of the late Stewart R. and Florence (Sell) Stauffer.

Dr. Stauffer had a family practice with Frederick Dries MD in Emmaus for 7 years. Stanley then went on to have an anesthesia practice in association with St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem and served a term as Chief of the Anesthesia Dept. retiring in 1987.

He was active in the Grundsow Lodge #13 in Emmaus and assisted teaching PA German schools. Stanley enjoyed golfing, fishing trips in Quebec, and woodcarving and turning. He was a member of West Swamp Mennonite Church in Coopersburg. During his retirement, he actively enjoyed and was talented at painting and shared his many paintings with family and friends.

Survivors: Wife, Kitty, sons, David L. Stauffer (Jane) of Peachem, VT, Richard L. Stauffer (Holly) of Richmond, VA, Daniel J. Stauffer (Margaret) of Quakertown, and Joel M. Stauffer (Gloria) of Harleysville; daughter-in-laws, Diane Stauffer (deceased son Thomas Stauffer); stepchildren, Elizabeth Smith of Milton, DE, Timothy Smith of Maynard, MA, sister, Margaret Haring (Richard) of Quakertown, deceased brother, Henry Stauffer, wife Ann of Hereford, 18 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren. Besides son, Thomas he was also predeceased by a sister Miriam and Stanley's former wife, Clara Ann (Bauman) Stauffer, mother of their 5 sons.

Services: A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date when we can safely gather. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Homes, Inc., Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the West Swamp Memonite Church, c/o the Funeral Home, PO Box 52, Fogelsville, 18051.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
1018 Church Street
Fogelsville, PA 18051
(610) 395-1652
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved