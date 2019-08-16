|
|
Stanley T. Saeger, Jr., 60, of Upper Saucon Twp., passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019. He was the husband of Lynnette A. (Stevenson) Saeger. They celebrated their 38th anniversary in July. Born in Fountain Hill, he was the son of Patricia A. (Leamon) Saeger of Bethlehem and the late Stanley T. Saeger. Stanley was a graduate of Liberty H.S., Lock Haven Univ. and received his MBA from Lehigh Univ. He was a member of Phi Mu Delta. Mr. Saeger was a member of Nativity Lutheran Church, Allentown, where he sang on the choir and was a member of the counting team. Stanley restored antique tube radios and was a member of the Delaware Valley Historic Radio Club.
Survivors: Wife; Mother; Son: Stanley T. Saeger, III and his wife Jessica L. Danyi of Philadelphia; Daughter: Abigail M. (Saeger) Masi and her husband Paul Masi of Philadelphia; Sisters: Kathryn Jones of Sumter, SC, Elaine Scott of Union Mills, NC.
Services: 11 am Tuesday, Nativity Lutheran Church, 4004 Tilghman St, Allentown 18104. Call 10 – 11 am Tuesday in the church. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers to Allentown Rescue Mission, 355 Hamilton St, Allentown 18101.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 16, 2019