NESTER FUNERAL HOME/NEW TRIPO
8405 KINGS HWY
New Tripoli, PA 18066-4623
Stanley W. Billig

Stanley W. Billig Obituary
Stanley W. Billig, 82, of Allentown, PA., formerly of New Tripoli, PA., passed away in the Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest, Allentown, PA. on April 3, 2020. He was the longtime companion of Leslie A. Balmat. Born in Lynn Township, he was the son of the late Stanley F.W. and Minnie M. (Burkhardt) Billig. Stanley was a lifelong farmer on his family farm in New Tripoli, until retiring in 2010. He was a 1955 graduate of Slatington High School and attended the Lutheran congregation of Jerusalem Red Church in Kempton, PA. In addition to his loving companion, survivors include two nephews, Michael Deutsch and Alue Billig; one niece, Mary Ann Franklin. He was predeceased by siblings Nevin A. and Elmer S. Billig, Mary B. Leiby, Helen B. Deutsch, and infant Olive Billig. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Please visit www.nesterfuneralhome.com for online condolences and updated service information. Arrangements entrusted to the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home, New Tripoli, PA.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 5, 2020
