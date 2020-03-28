|
|
Stanley "Bud" W. Prosser, 83, of Lower Saucon Twp. died Friday, March 27, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill. He is the husband of Nancy K. (Kessler) Prosser. He was born in Fountain Hill on July 1, 1936 to the late Earl K. and Margaret (Weaver) Prosser. Stanley is a 1954 graduate of Saucon Valley High School and Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science. Bud began his career at his family's pharmacy in Hellertown as a clerk, at age 14, He eventually became a pharmacist and part-owner of the Prosser Pharmacy until its closing in 1995. He remained a fixture and full-time volunteer for the town he loved. Bud was a faithfilled member of Mountainview Moravian Church, Hellertown serving as a trustee, elder, and youth director and starting the church's Annual Christmas Putz display. Bud Prosser was the first President of the Hellertown Jaycees and was the organizer of the successful Sidewalk Sales in Hellertown, which later evolved into the annual Hellertown-Lower Saucon Community Day celebration. The Cemetery Tours were founded by Bud during the H-LS Community Day period. Bud served as a Board Member and President of SauconFest, was the first President of the Hellertown Historical Society and headed the committee responsible for Hellertown's Centennial Celebration in 1972. He has devoted countless hours to activities in the Saucon Valley community: as an umpire at baseball games, an emcee at numerous local events and as a weekly columnist in the Valley Voice newspaper. Bud Prosser has earned the title "Mr. Saucon Valley" and Lower Saucon Township is justifiably proud that one of their residents was recognized for this outstanding service by the the Saucon Valley Community Center on June 4, 2010. In 2016, he was inducted into the Saucon Valley Alumni Wall of Fame for community involvement. He was an active member of the Saucon Valley Farmers Market Volunteers, Chairman of the Hellertown Centennial Committeee in 1972, Past President of the Hellertown Historical Society and The Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Bud was the Parade Marshall in 2018 of the SV Spirit Parade where he was a commentator of its parade for many years. Bud was an avid Phillies and Eagles fan.
SURVIVORS: In addition to his loving wife of 60 years last August; sons: Bruce S. (Karen L.) of Easton, PA; Kevin S. (Patricia) of Easton, MD; pop pop and pecan pie to his grandchildren: Michelle (Drew) Collina, Tyler, Dylan, Sarah; sister-in-law: Elizabeth Prosser of Springfield, VA. Predeceased by a brother: Earl Prosser.
SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown (observing social distancing). A celebration of Bud's life will be announced at a later date. The private interment will be at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Mountainview Moravian Church, 331 Constitution Ave. Hellertown, 18055.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 28, 2020