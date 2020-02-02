|
|
Stanton B. "Stan" Traylor, Sr., 87, of Macungie, died Friday, January 31, 2020, in Lehigh Center, Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County, where he was a resident since June 2018. He was the husband of Woodly F. (Bartlam) Traylor. They were married July 29, 1955. Born in Richmond, VA, he was a son of the late William E. and Ruby Pearl (James) Traylor.
Stanton honorably and faithfully served our country as a veteran of the United States Army during the Korean War. He served as a military policeman stationed in Germany. Stan was employed by Mobil Oil retiring as a field engineer, after 28 years of service in 1990.
Stanton was a former member of Ray A. Master Post 217 American Legion, Topton, and Macungie Veteran of Foreign Wars, Post 9264, Macungie. Mr. Traylor was a member of the Lower Macungie Township Sewer Authority; was a founding member of the Ancient Oaks Sports Association and spent many years coaching baseball and football. He was a Redskins fan and loved the game of golf.
In addition to his wife of 64 years, Woodly, Stan is survived by his sons: Stanton Bruce, Jr., husband of Kathy Sue (Sweitzer) Traylor, Kutztown; and Barry Dwayne, husband of Donna (Falk) Traylor, Lewes, DE. Other survivors include grandchildren: Stanton Bruce, III, husband of Amy M. (Kercher) Traylor, Mohrsville, PA; Douglas J., husband of Jennifer A. (Johnson) Traylor, Kutztown; and BreAnna J. (Traylor), wife of Gina Netzer, Georgetown, DE; There are five great grandchildren: Madelyn; Braydon; Jayce; Morgan; and Paige. In addition to his parents, Stan was predeceased by two sisters and two brothers.
A graveside service to celebrate Stan's life will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at 12:00 noon, at Berks County Memorial Gardens, 201 Evansville Road, Fleetwood, PA 19522, with Reverend Mary Ann Hamm, officiating. Relatives and friends may attend a viewing on Wednesday, from 10:00 - 11:30 a.m. at Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., 333 Greenwich Street, Kutztown.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in Stan's memory to Saint Jude Childen's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or on-line at www.st.jude.org/donate
Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown, is in charges of arrangements.. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 2, 2020