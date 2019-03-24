Star Hoimes Deibler, 81, of Bethlehem, passed away on Thursday, February 28, peacefully in her home. Born in Bethlehem, she was a daughter of the late Dimitri and Mary (Kapsalis) Hoimes.Star was a 1955 graduate of Liberty High School. She was a stay-at-home mom. When her daughters were grown, she enrolled in college and graduated from Kutztown University. She taught in the Bethlehem Area School District's Gifted Student Program for many years before retiring.She enjoyed the outdoors, was an amazing cook and loved her family. She was also proud of her Greek Heritage. She traveled to Greece this summer and at the time of her passing, was enrolled in a Greek Language Class to further improve her grasp of the language.Surviving are her husband, William Deibler; two daughters, Joi M. Deibler of Bethlehem and Jill D. Mahoney of Burke, Virginia; a sister, Angel Voyatzis of Tucson, Arizona; a brother, Jon Hoimes of Long Island, NY; six grandsons and two great-grandsons. She was predeceased by her brother, Gus Hoimes.Her loving family mourns her loss and will remember her fondly when they read a good book, hike on one of her treasured trails or attempt to recreate one of her tasty meals. There will be no services in accordance with Star's wishes.Memorial donations may be sent to St. Luke's Hospice, c/o Development Office, 801 Ostrum Street, Bethlehem, PA 18015. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary