Stasia Kookan, 85, loving mother and wife, passed away quietly Friday, July 5, at Reading Hospital.



Kookan (nee Foltyn) was born in the Czech Republic but lived most of her life in Allentown with her husband, Stephen P. Kookan Jr.



She is survived by Stephen, her husband of 66 years, and their four children: Jerome Kookan, husband of Danelle , Bethlehem; Thomas Kookan Sr., of Allentown; Annemarie Faust, wife of Michael Drago, Reading; and Stephen Kookan III, Arizona.



In addition, she is survived by seven grandchildren: Victoria Heater, Wendi Dougherty, Stephen Kookan IV, Thomas Kookan Jr., Daniel Faust, Matthew Kookan and Katherine Kookan; numerous great grandchilden; one great, great grandchild; and a sister, Rosemary Kolosna, of Binghamton, N.Y.



She was predeceased by a brother, Benjamin Foltyn, of Binghamton, and a granddaughter, Coral Kookan, of Florida.



Stasia delighted her family with her Slovak dishes and baked goods, especially Kolacky, which she baked in preparation for Christmas each year.



She was the daughter of the late Matthew and Theresa Foltyn, who settled in Binghamton, N.Y. after her birth.



Stasia was a member of St. John the Baptist Slovak Catholic Church, Allentown.



No services are planned.



Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the .



