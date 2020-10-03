1/1
Stella A. DeCarlo
1926 - 2020
Stella A. DeCarlo, 94, of North Bethlehem died on Thursday, October 1, 2020. Born on January 4, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Algisa (Paolina) and Orazio DiSalvatore. She was the loving wife of 60 years to the late Victor DeCarlo.

Stella was employed by R.K. Laros and Pembroke Dress. She was a member of St. Anne's Church and also an active member of the senior program at the Salvation Army.

She will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Donna Pierog and her husband, John and Diane Hubinsky and her husband, Stephen; grandchildren, Lisa Pierog, Lori McClure, Rebecca Hubinsky and Scott Hubinsky and great grandchildren, Connor and Leah McClure. Stella was preceded in death by her brothers, Archie, William, Ernest and Tony DiSalvatore.

Services will be held privately

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society 3893 Adler Pl #170, Bethlehem, PA 18017 or to the Salvation Army 526 Pembroke Rd. Bethlehem, PA 18017.

Condolences may be offered online at www.connellfuneral.com

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
