Home

POWERED BY

Stella B. Valek

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stella B. Valek Obituary
Stella B. Valek, of Allentown, passed away on March 15, 2020 at the age of 98. She was born in Allentown to the late: George Fedok Sr. and Rose (Kopec) and was predeceased by her husband of 50 years Alois M. Valek on June 1, 1996. She was also predeceased by her son Matthew J. Valek on October 14, 2013. Stella is survived by her Sons: Barry J. Valek and wife Joanne; Robert M. Valek and wife Cathy, 8 Grandchildren and 2 Great Grandchildren. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In Lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Luke's Hospice House or to any Feline Shelter. www.weberfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -