|
|
Stella B. Valek, of Allentown, passed away on March 15, 2020 at the age of 98. She was born in Allentown to the late: George Fedok Sr. and Rose (Kopec) and was predeceased by her husband of 50 years Alois M. Valek on June 1, 1996. She was also predeceased by her son Matthew J. Valek on October 14, 2013. Stella is survived by her Sons: Barry J. Valek and wife Joanne; Robert M. Valek and wife Cathy, 8 Grandchildren and 2 Great Grandchildren. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In Lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Luke's Hospice House or to any Feline Shelter. www.weberfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 16, 2020