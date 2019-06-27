Home

O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
908 Hanover Ave
Allentown, PA 18109
(610) 432-8522
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ss. Peter and Paul Church
1065 Fullerton Avenue
Allentown, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Ss. Peter and Paul Church
1065 Fullerton Avenue
Allentown, PA
Stella J. Witkowski Obituary
Stella J. Witkowski, 97, of Allentown, passed away peacefully on Monday June 24, 2019. Born in Allentown, Stella was the daughter of the late Stanley and Josephine (Cacaj) Witkowski. Stella was a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Polish Catholic Church in Allentown. For many years Stella was the owner, operator of Miss Stella's Dance Studio. She was a costume designer at Allentown Central Catholic H.S. where she helped out as a choreographer for the talent shows. She loved Ballroom Dance competitions, additionally she loved going to casinos. Stella is survived by her cousin Anna Karbarcz in Poland. She was preceded in death by her brother Raymond. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Monday, July 1, 2019 in Ss. Peter and Paul Church, 1065 Fullerton Avenue, Allentown. Calling hours will be from 10:00-11:00 am in the church vestibule. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Stella's honor to the ACCHS Theater Department, care of the funeral home. Services have been entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on June 27, 2019
