Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc.
327 Chestnut Street
Coplay, PA 18037
610-262-5081
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Stella M. Bodisch Obituary
Stella M. (Sinko) Bodisch, 98, formerly of Allentown, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019, in Lehigh Valley Hospital – Muhlenberg Campus.

She was the beloved wife of the late Walter J. Bodisch who passed away in 2004.

Born in Coplay, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Mary Sinko.

Stella is survived by daughter Veronica B. Kazmakites, Fishkill, NY; and sister, Helen Wolfel, Denver, Colorado.

She was predeceased by Brother, Stephen Sinko; and sisters, Mary Laky, Teresa Sinko, and Anna Bodish.

A funeral service will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Brubaker Funeral Home, 327 Chestnut St., Coplay, Pa 18037. A viewing will be held from 9 AM to 10 AM in the funeral home. Burial will follow at St. Peter's R.C.C. Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Stella's memory to c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be recorded at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 16, 2019
