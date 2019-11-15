Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
1601 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-433-5161
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
1601 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Cathedral of St. Catharine of Siena
1825 W. Turner St.
Allentown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stella Fried
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stella Mary Fried

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stella Mary Fried Obituary
Stella Mary Fried, 89, of Allentown, died November 12, 2019 peacefully in her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving wife of the late Robert Daniel Fried. Born in Coplay, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Mary (Steltzer) Gasper. She was a member of the Cathedral of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, Allentown. Stella was a seamstress for Modern Clothing, retiring in 1985.

Survivors: Son: Robert E. Fried of Allentown, Daughters: Rochelle A. wife of Karl D. Korsak of Coplay and Sharon M. wife of Hank Baumann of Bethlehem, Grandchildren: Valerie M. wife of Michael Sharkazy, Kaitlyn E. wife of Michael Molchan, Laura A. wife of Michael Cudwadie, Sarah K. Baumann and Marc Baumann and his wife Ashley and Great-Grandchildren: Kora, Grayson, Carson, Melanie and Madison.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. in the Cathedral of St. Catharine of Siena, 1825 W. Turner St. Allentown. Call Monday, from 9 A.M. to 10 A.M. in the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home 16th and Hamilton Sts. Allentown. Interment will be private. Condolences may be offered and further information found at www.jsburkholder.com

Contributions may be made in her memory to the Lehigh Valley Hospice 2024 Lehigh St. Allentown, PA 18103
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now