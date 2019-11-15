|
|
Stella Mary Fried, 89, of Allentown, died November 12, 2019 peacefully in her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving wife of the late Robert Daniel Fried. Born in Coplay, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Mary (Steltzer) Gasper. She was a member of the Cathedral of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, Allentown. Stella was a seamstress for Modern Clothing, retiring in 1985.
Survivors: Son: Robert E. Fried of Allentown, Daughters: Rochelle A. wife of Karl D. Korsak of Coplay and Sharon M. wife of Hank Baumann of Bethlehem, Grandchildren: Valerie M. wife of Michael Sharkazy, Kaitlyn E. wife of Michael Molchan, Laura A. wife of Michael Cudwadie, Sarah K. Baumann and Marc Baumann and his wife Ashley and Great-Grandchildren: Kora, Grayson, Carson, Melanie and Madison.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. in the Cathedral of St. Catharine of Siena, 1825 W. Turner St. Allentown. Call Monday, from 9 A.M. to 10 A.M. in the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home 16th and Hamilton Sts. Allentown. Interment will be private. Condolences may be offered and further information found at www.jsburkholder.com
Contributions may be made in her memory to the Lehigh Valley Hospice 2024 Lehigh St. Allentown, PA 18103
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 15, 2019