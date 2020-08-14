Stella T. Eberhardt, 83, of Northampton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at home. Born June 6, 1937 in Coplay, she was a daughter of the late Franz and Estella (Bauer) Eberhardt. Stella worked as a secretary at Lehigh/Portland Cement Co. and Whitehall Cement Co. for many years. After retirement, she continued to work as a secretary for the District Justice Court. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Church, Whitehall. Stella loved to listen to music. Survivors: sister, Maryann Wukovitz and husband, Frank; nephews, Daniel Kupar, John Kupar and wife, Joni, Greg Kupar and wife, Crystal, and Daniel Eberhardt; nieces, Cindy Doyne and husband, David, and Susan Eberhardt. Stella was predeceased by her brothers, Frank, Hugo, and Robert Eberhardt, and sister, Helen Kupar. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 17th at 10:30 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Church, 3024 S. Ruch St., Whitehall. Family and friends may call Monday from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. (rotation of 25 people at a time) in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Those in attendance will kindly be requested to practice social distancing and wear a face cover. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to the church in loving memory of Stella.