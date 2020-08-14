1/1
Stella T. Eberhardt
1937 - 2020
Stella T. Eberhardt, 83, of Northampton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at home. Born June 6, 1937 in Coplay, she was a daughter of the late Franz and Estella (Bauer) Eberhardt. Stella worked as a secretary at Lehigh/Portland Cement Co. and Whitehall Cement Co. for many years. After retirement, she continued to work as a secretary for the District Justice Court. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Church, Whitehall. Stella loved to listen to music. Survivors: sister, Maryann Wukovitz and husband, Frank; nephews, Daniel Kupar, John Kupar and wife, Joni, Greg Kupar and wife, Crystal, and Daniel Eberhardt; nieces, Cindy Doyne and husband, David, and Susan Eberhardt. Stella was predeceased by her brothers, Frank, Hugo, and Robert Eberhardt, and sister, Helen Kupar. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 17th at 10:30 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Church, 3024 S. Ruch St., Whitehall. Family and friends may call Monday from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. (rotation of 25 people at a time) in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Those in attendance will kindly be requested to practice social distancing and wear a face cover. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to the church in loving memory of Stella.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
AUG
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton

1 entry
August 13, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Our deepest condolences on the loss of a wonderful woman May your beautiful memories sustain and bring comfort during this time . I will miss your phone calls!
Hart family
Neighbor
