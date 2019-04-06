Stella Toth, 94, passed away April 4, 2019 at Fellowship Terrace, Whitehall. She was the widow of Joseph Toth, who died in 2005. Born in Northampton, she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Anna (Evaschuk) Boshko. Stella was a member of St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Allentown, St. Mary's Ladies Auxiliary and St. Mary's Seniors. She was also a member of Air Force Mothers of the Lehigh Valley and a volunteer for Sacred Heart Hospital.Survivors: Daughter, Joanne and her husband Ken Hutcheson of Peoria, AZ; Son, Thomas Toth of Whitehall, PA; Grandsons, Kurt Shotzberger and his partner Heather Carroll of Las Vegas, NV and Sean Shotzberger of Scottsdale, AZ. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and their families. She was predeceased by brothers, Stephen and Michael Boshko and sisters, Olga Boshko, Ann Budinetz, Mary Penchishen and Jennie Krause.The family would like to thank the staff at Fellowship Community, Compassionate Care Hospice and a special friend Denise Keiper for their tender loving care.A viewing will be held Friday, April 12th 9:30-10:30AM with a Service at 10:30AM in Kohut Funeral Home, Inc. 950 N. Front St. Allentown, PA 18102. Burial to follow in St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Cemetery, Whitehall.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Stella's memory to Fellowship Community or to Compassionate Care Hospice directly or through the funeral home. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary