Stephan Reshetylo, 59, of Whitehall, passed away December 1, 2019 in his home. Born in Berezhany, Ukraine he was the son of Vasyl and Yevgeniya (Bohaychuk) Reshetylo. He attended a Technology School in the Ukraine and then received his Associates Degree from Lincoln Tech. He was the owner and operator of Microapex Computer Systems for over 30 years. Stephan was a member of St. Josaphat Ukrainian Catholic Church.
Survivors: parents; daughters- Sarah Fogarty and husband James, Adriana Reshetylo; sisters- Irene Sabo and husband Michael, Nadia Spengler and husband Robert; grandson- Elijah Fogarty; nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, December 5th 8:30-9:30AM in Kohut Funeral Home, Inc. 950 N. Front St. Allentown, PA 18102. A Funeral Service will be held Thursday at 10AM in St. Josaphat Ukrainian Catholic Church 1826 Kenmore Ave Bethlehem, PA 18018. Burial to follow in St. Mark's Cemetery, Allentown.
Contributions can be made in Stephan's memory to the care of the funeral home.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 3, 2019