Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kohut Funeral Home
950 North Front Street
Allentown, PA 18102-1912
(610) 433-7466
Viewing
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Kohut Funeral Home
950 North Front Street
Allentown, PA 18102-1912
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Josaphat Ukrainian Catholic Church
1826 Kenmore Ave
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephan Reshetylo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephan Reshetylo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephan Reshetylo Obituary
Stephan Reshetylo, 59, of Whitehall, passed away December 1, 2019 in his home. Born in Berezhany, Ukraine he was the son of Vasyl and Yevgeniya (Bohaychuk) Reshetylo. He attended a Technology School in the Ukraine and then received his Associates Degree from Lincoln Tech. He was the owner and operator of Microapex Computer Systems for over 30 years. Stephan was a member of St. Josaphat Ukrainian Catholic Church.

Survivors: parents; daughters- Sarah Fogarty and husband James, Adriana Reshetylo; sisters- Irene Sabo and husband Michael, Nadia Spengler and husband Robert; grandson- Elijah Fogarty; nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, December 5th 8:30-9:30AM in Kohut Funeral Home, Inc. 950 N. Front St. Allentown, PA 18102. A Funeral Service will be held Thursday at 10AM in St. Josaphat Ukrainian Catholic Church 1826 Kenmore Ave Bethlehem, PA 18018. Burial to follow in St. Mark's Cemetery, Allentown.

Contributions can be made in Stephan's memory to the care of the funeral home.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -