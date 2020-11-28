Stephanie Nederostek, 88 of Manor Care Allentown and Cementon passed away Monday November 23rd. She was born in Northampton to Alex and Anna Hewko. She was the wife of the late Alfred (Skeeter) Nederostek and was the ex-wife of the late Francis (Bull) Ziegler, who remained a good friend throughout their lives. Stephanie was a true fighter, triumphing over many health issues through out her life, but as years passed she became fatigued and threw in the towel to be with her loved ones. She will be remembered for her sense of humor and her zest for life. She always managed somehow to make you laugh. And last but not least she loved to dance to the polkas at all the church picnics in town.



Stephanie is survived by her daughter Catherine, wife of Ron Shollenberger of Slatington; and sons Frank of Cementon, and Mark and his wife Sandra of Whitehall. She had 7 grandchildren, including Amber and Zachary Ziegler, whom she devoted a great deal of her life helping raise, and 12 great grandchildren who all will miss her dearly.



Services are private at the request of the family, however there will be a celebration of life at a later date.



