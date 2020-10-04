Stephanie A. Pucci, 47, of Bethlehem Township, PA died Friday, September 25, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Born in Somerville, NJ she was the daughter of Marie (Siciliano) Miner of Florida and the late, Harold M. Miner. She was married to Christopher K. Pucci with whom she would have celebrated 23 years of marriage this coming October 17th.



Stephanie was a Bethlehem Catholic High School graduate. After graduation she went on to work for Lafayette Bank. She then went into the child care industry, having her own daycare privately and later working for Nazareth Area Daycare and the Goddard School of Bethlehem. Stephanie was a dedicated member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Bethlehem Township. She was a very loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend and will be missed by all those who knew her.



She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, mother, daughters, Kendall and Paige Pucci, sister, Lindsay wife of Alex Pereira, and three nieces, Olivia, Ella, and Adaline.



A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 3219 Santee Rd., Bethlehem, PA 18020 at 11 AM. There will be a calling hour from 10-11 AM in the church. Arrangements Connell Funeral Home.



