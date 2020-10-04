1/1
Stephanie A. Pucci
Stephanie A. Pucci, 47, of Bethlehem Township, PA died Friday, September 25, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Born in Somerville, NJ she was the daughter of Marie (Siciliano) Miner of Florida and the late, Harold M. Miner. She was married to Christopher K. Pucci with whom she would have celebrated 23 years of marriage this coming October 17th.

Stephanie was a Bethlehem Catholic High School graduate. After graduation she went on to work for Lafayette Bank. She then went into the child care industry, having her own daycare privately and later working for Nazareth Area Daycare and the Goddard School of Bethlehem. Stephanie was a dedicated member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Bethlehem Township. She was a very loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend and will be missed by all those who knew her.

She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, mother, daughters, Kendall and Paige Pucci, sister, Lindsay wife of Alex Pereira, and three nieces, Olivia, Ella, and Adaline.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 3219 Santee Rd., Bethlehem, PA 18020 at 11 AM. There will be a calling hour from 10-11 AM in the church. Arrangements Connell Funeral Home.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
OCT
10
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
September 30, 2020
A beautiful person both inside and out, you will be dearly missed by all Stephanie. Many wonderful memories of days at the pool with you, Chris, Kendall and Paige. Heaven has surely gained an Angel. Rest in Peace my friend.
Ann Marie Harris
Friend
September 30, 2020
Rest peacefully in the Lord’s arms Stephanie. You’ll be missed and remembered. God bless your family.
Joe Gooding
Friend
September 30, 2020
Stephanie was like another daughter to me. Despite her pain and suffering, she always had a smile and a sense of humor. She was one of the strongest women I know. Thank the good Lord she is now free from pain. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family. Rest In Peace dear Stephanie. You’ll always be in our hearts! ❤❤
Pamela & George Gauthier
Friend
September 30, 2020
An absolute wonderful woman. Fought a long hard fight and always stayed positive. Thank God she’s not in pain. We all will miss this great lady.❤
Mary-Jo Ochs
Neighbor
