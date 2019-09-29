Home

Kohut Funeral Home
950 North Front Street
Allentown, PA 18102-1912
(610) 433-7466
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Kohut Funeral Home
950 North Front Street
Allentown, PA 18102-1912
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Slovak Catholic Church
924 N. Front St.
Allentown, PA
Stephanie A. (Sedlacek) Zukowski, 94, of Allentown, passed away September 27, 2019 in Lehigh Center, Macungie. She was the loving wife of the late Thomas Day and then to the late Chester Zukowski. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Florian and Mary (Koncir) Sedlacek. Stephanie worked for many years as a seamstress and then for the Catholic Social Agency for 15 years before retirement. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Slovak Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary. Stephanie enjoyed making clothing and costumes for herself and her family. She loved watching and cheering on her great granddaughter Amanda's softball games.

Survivors: daughter- Patricia (Day) Weber of Broadheadsville; grandchildren- Timothy and Thomas Day, Jennifer (Lambert) Balliet and Jessica (Lambert) Bryant; 7 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; sister- Lil Marks of Allentown. She was predeceased by her daughter- Stephanie Day Lambert; sisters- Bernie Dini and Mary Domyan.

A calling time will be held Wednesday, October 2nd 9-10AM in Kohut Funeral Home, Inc. 950 N. Front St. Allentown, PA 18102 with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:30AM in St. John the Baptist Slovak Catholic Church 924 N. Front St. Allentown, PA 18102. Interment to follow in the parish cemetery.

Contributions can be made in Stephanie's memory to the care of the Funeral Home.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 29, 2019
