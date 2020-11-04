1/1
Stephanie Brewer
Stephanie (Webber) Brewer, 43, of Lititz, PA, passed away on November 2, 2020 from breast cancer. She was the wife of John Brewer, whom she met in college and married in 2003. Born in Albany, GA, Stephanie was the daughter of George and Cathleen (Denes) Webber of Wescosville, PA. She was a graduate of Allentown CCHS, Syracuse University (B.A.) and Johns Hopkins University (M.Ed.). She joined Teach for America after college and was passionate about helping vulnerable children. Most recently, Stephanie was an academic coach at King Elementary School in Lancaster (SDOL). Survivors: Husband; two daughters, Alison and Ryleigh (at home); parents; three sisters and their husbands, Pamela and Tolga Ilhan of San Francisco, Rebecca and Peter Matthes of New York City, and Kristy and Andrew Blom of Mt. Pleasant, Michigan; parents-in-law, David and Sharon Brewer of West Chazy, NY; brother- and sister-in-law, Mark and Tammy Brewer in Orono, Maine; seven nephews and one niece. Public Calling Hours: Walk-up or drive-through on Thursday, November 5, from 5 to 7 p.m. at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602. In lieu of flowers, visit DeBordSnyder.com for information about memorial contributions to Stephanie's daughters' college funds or ways to make the holidays joyful for low-income children.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
141 E. Orange Street
Lancaster, PA 17602
(717) 394-4097
