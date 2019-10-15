Home

DOWNING FUNERAL HOME
1002 W BROAD ST
Bethlehem, PA 18018-5068
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
DOWNING FUNERAL HOME
1002 W BROAD ST
Bethlehem, PA 18018-5068
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
DOWNING FUNERAL HOME
1002 W BROAD ST
Bethlehem, PA 18018-5068
Stephanie F. Gaal

Stephanie F. Gaal Obituary
Stephanie F. (Lizik) Gaal, 77, of Allentown, passed away October 9, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg. She was the loving wife of 44 years to Joseph R. Gaal. Born in Homestead, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Helen (Petrick) Lizik. Stephanie was a 1960 graduate of Taylor Allderdice High School and Duff ?s Business School in Pittsburgh, PA. Years after the birth of her daughter Jessica, she worked for the Allentown School District, most notably in the Main Office of Louis E. Dieruff High School. Prior to retirement she also worked as the Administrative Assistant to the Director of Food Services. Stephanie enjoyed baking, crafting, and venturing to the casino to win jackpots on the penny machines. She was an avid Penn State and Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Stephanie also enjoyed watching the NY Yankees and PGA golf with her husband.

Stephanie was a member of Incarnation of Our Lord and the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association.

Survivors: Husband, Joseph, Daughter, Jessica Gaal of Allentown, Brothers: Richard A. Lizik (Marilyn) of Greentree PA. Stephen F. Lizik of Winchester, VA. Nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, and sister, Anne Marie Nowowiejski.

A calling time will be held on Friday, October 25th 10 –11am with a Memorial Service at 11am in Downing Funeral Home, Inc. 1002 W. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. Burial to follow at Holy Saviour Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Stephanie's memory to: The Sanctuary at Haafsville: PO Box 921 Fogelsville, PA 18051
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 15, 2019
