Stephanie H. (Drinka) Truchan, 89, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2019 in Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Fountain Hill. She was the loving wife of 59 years to the late Michael Truchan. Born in Perth Amboy, NJ she was the daughter of the late Matthew and Catherine (Gach) Drinka. Stephanie was a member of St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Church, their choir, and ladies auxiliary. Alongside her husband, she was also a former member of the Perth Amboy Volunteer Fire Co. in their Ladies Auxiliary. Her kind and loving heart will be deeply missed by all who knew her.Survivors: son, Michael and his wife, Kay Truchan; granddaughters, Mary-Rebecca and Jennifer Truchan; sister, Catherine DeWorth; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister- Elizabeth Jankovich.A viewing will be held Monday, May 6th 7-9PM with a Parastas at 8:30PM in Kohut Funeral Home, Inc. 950 N. Front St. Allentown, PA 18102. A viewing will be held Tuesday, May 7th 9-10AM with a Service at 10AM in St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Church 1031 Fullerton Ave Allentown, PA 18102. Burial to follow in the parish cemetery.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Stephanie's memory to St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Church or to Cedarbrook Nursing Home- FH Resident's Activity Fund. Donations can be mailed to the funeral home for collection. Published in Morning Call on May 3, 2019