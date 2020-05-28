Stephanie Lynn Kozak, 33, of Allentown, died on May 25, 2020. She was born December 18, 1986 in Bethlehem. She will be remembered as an outgoing, selfless woman with a beautiful heart.



Stephanie will be dearly missed by her parents, Alan James Kozak and Michele Nase; her grandfather, John A. Kozak; and siblings, Amber, Harley, J.J., Cinnamon, and Andrew.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Connell Funeral Home. Stephanie will be buried from St. Stephen's Roman Catholic Church at Holy Saviour Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to Gift of Life.



