Stephanie Lynn Kozak
1986 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stephanie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephanie Lynn Kozak, 33, of Allentown, died on May 25, 2020. She was born December 18, 1986 in Bethlehem. She will be remembered as an outgoing, selfless woman with a beautiful heart.

Stephanie will be dearly missed by her parents, Alan James Kozak and Michele Nase; her grandfather, John A. Kozak; and siblings, Amber, Harley, J.J., Cinnamon, and Andrew.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connell Funeral Home. Stephanie will be buried from St. Stephen's Roman Catholic Church at Holy Saviour Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Gift of Life.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 27, 2020
I love you Stephanie Lynn Kozak.I will never forget you.Never!!! You were such a beautiful daughter, with such a kind heart and soul.You will forever be in my heart ❤ and I will always be ur pops.I will forever love and miss you Stephane Lynn. May you rest in peace. Dad(pops)
Alan Kozak
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved