|
|
Surrounded by love, Stephanie Sikorski, 94, fell asleep in our Lord on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Born on March 8, 1926, in Milwaukee, WI, Stephanie was the daughter of Stephan and Anna (Bereza) Salash of Allentown, PA. She graduated from William Allen High School in 1943. Stephanie was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She married Joseph Sikorski and moved to Bethlehem where they began their long life (62 years) raising four daughters. Together with her husband they ran the College View Hotel and Dietz Freight Line Moving Co. She launched a career later in life as a manager with John Wanamaker's. Stephanie was life long member of a St. Mary's "Pokrova" Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Allentown, PA. where she taught Sunday School for many years. She was also an active member of St. Paul Orthodox Church, Emmaus, PA. She shared her passions for travel, dancing and cooking with her family and friends. Stephanie was greatly admired for her sense of style and beautifully hand sewn clothes. She had a love of life and was the life of every party. Survivors: Daughters, Stephanie Kozemchak of Falls Church, Va., Beverly Dickson (Richard) of Troy, N.C., Anne Sikorski-Schneider (Robert) of Coopersburg, Katie Sikorski (Joseph Caruso) of New Providence, N.J.; four grandsons, Christopher, Miles, Sanders, Walker; four granddaughters, Mila, Kyra, Christiana, Ariel; eleven great grandchildren, Anders, Giada, Luca, Trysten, Brayden, Kalyna, Gunnarr, Richard, Wallace, John, Shea; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Joe, her brother, Michael Salash, and her parents.
A memorial service will be held in the near future. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to either St. Mary's "Pokrova" Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 1031 Fullerton Ave., Allentown, PA or to the ().
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 16, 2020