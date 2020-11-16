Stephanie Ann Soden, 54, of Breinigsville passed away November 13th at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. She was the wife of Scott Soden for over 32 years. Born in Bethlehem, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Cynthia Leashefski.



She was a kind, selfless person who loved animals and often helped many people during hard times. She touched many lives over the years with various jobs managing fast food restaurants, and working to help those with mental health issues at community group homes, counseling them in life skills.



She is survived by her husband Scott; sons Taylor and wife Kimberly Soden, Nick and Michael Soden; daughter Cindi Soden; a brother Roger Gerhard and her grandchildren Hazel, Mazie and Willow, daughter of Alyssa Sabo.



Private memorial service will be held. Arrangements by Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, Allentown.



