Stephen A. Balazs
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen A. Balazs, 72 years, of Macungie, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. He was the husband of Rosemary (Fazekas) for 52 years this past February. Born in Perth Amboy, NJ he was a son of the late Louis and Joan (Farrington) Balazs. Steve was a Vietnam Veteran having served in the Army and completing his enlistment in the Army Chorus. He was an accomplished musician playing both saxophone and piano. He bowled in numerous bowling leagues over the years. His passion was flying model RC airplanes. He was a member of several RC clubs in the Lehigh Valley and in North Carolina.

Survivors: Wife, Rosemary, daughters, Stephanie Miller, wife of Chris Miller of Zionsville and Aimee Wukitch wife of Jeff Wukitch of Pasadena, MD; and son, Matthew Balazs husband of Christy (Eckhart) of Colfax, NC, grandchildren, Addison Miller and Maisie, Maddux, and Parker Wukitch.

Private Services. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Homes, Inc., Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Disabled Veterans National Foundation at dvnf.org or the Academy of Model Aeronautics Foundation Education Fund at modelaircraft.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
1018 Church Street
Fogelsville, PA 18051
(610) 395-1652
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 23, 2020
Me and pops
Dear Poppy, Wow you were an amazing and strong willed person. You really are my influence. You would try and be happy even if in pain. You will be forever missed. I love you and you fly those airplanes high in the sky. Love you pops.
❤Maisie
Maisie Wukitch
Grandchild
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved