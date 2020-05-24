Dear Poppy, Wow you were an amazing and strong willed person. You really are my influence. You would try and be happy even if in pain. You will be forever missed. I love you and you fly those airplanes high in the sky. Love you pops.
❤Maisie
Stephen A. Balazs, 72 years, of Macungie, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. He was the husband of Rosemary (Fazekas) for 52 years this past February. Born in Perth Amboy, NJ he was a son of the late Louis and Joan (Farrington) Balazs. Steve was a Vietnam Veteran having served in the Army and completing his enlistment in the Army Chorus. He was an accomplished musician playing both saxophone and piano. He bowled in numerous bowling leagues over the years. His passion was flying model RC airplanes. He was a member of several RC clubs in the Lehigh Valley and in North Carolina.
Survivors: Wife, Rosemary, daughters, Stephanie Miller, wife of Chris Miller of Zionsville and Aimee Wukitch wife of Jeff Wukitch of Pasadena, MD; and son, Matthew Balazs husband of Christy (Eckhart) of Colfax, NC, grandchildren, Addison Miller and Maisie, Maddux, and Parker Wukitch.
Private Services. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Homes, Inc., Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Disabled Veterans National Foundation at dvnf.org or the Academy of Model Aeronautics Foundation Education Fund at modelaircraft.org.
