Stephen A. Smolar 79, of Allentown, passed away on Sunday July 7, 2020. Stephen was the husband of E. Lois (Margerum) Smolar, and they celebrated their 50th anniversary this past August. Born in New Brunswick, NJ, he was the son of the late Joseph S. and Pauline M. (Repak) Smolar. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Allentown where he and his wife volunteered at the Ecumenical Soup Kitchen, and were on the Activities Committee at church. Stephen thoroughly enjoyed watching all sports. Surviving with his wife Lois are his sons; Tony (Alicia) and their daughter Sofia, and Chris (Jeanine) and their daughter Kimberly. His sister Frances Alauskas resides in Florida. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday July 9, 2020 in Immaculate Conception. Calling will be on Thursday from 9:00-10:00 am in the church. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Stephen's memory to his church, 501 Ridge Ave. Allentown, Pa. 18102. Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown.



