1/1
Stephen A. Smolar
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen A. Smolar 79, of Allentown, passed away on Sunday July 7, 2020. Stephen was the husband of E. Lois (Margerum) Smolar, and they celebrated their 50th anniversary this past August. Born in New Brunswick, NJ, he was the son of the late Joseph S. and Pauline M. (Repak) Smolar. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Allentown where he and his wife volunteered at the Ecumenical Soup Kitchen, and were on the Activities Committee at church. Stephen thoroughly enjoyed watching all sports. Surviving with his wife Lois are his sons; Tony (Alicia) and their daughter Sofia, and Chris (Jeanine) and their daughter Kimberly. His sister Frances Alauskas resides in Florida. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday July 9, 2020 in Immaculate Conception. Calling will be on Thursday from 9:00-10:00 am in the church. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Stephen's memory to his church, 501 Ridge Ave. Allentown, Pa. 18102. Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
908 Hanover Ave
Allentown, PA 18109
(610) 432-8522
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved