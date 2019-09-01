Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morello Funeral Home Inc.
3720 Nicholas St.
Easton, PA 18045
(610) 253-4941
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Diacont
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen C. Diacont

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen C. Diacont Obituary
Stephen C. Diacont, 71, of Hershey, PA, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 in his home.

Stephen was born in Easton, PA, a son of the late Harvey A. and Marie W. (Doyno) Diacont.

Stephen was married to the former Louise Lisinichia. He received his Bachelor's Degree from the School of Forestry Recreation and Park Administration of North Carolina in 1970 at N.C. State where he was also captain of the Wolfpack's famous White Shoe Defense. Stephen was a Human Resources Director of Mack Truck, Weis Foods, and Magee Carpet Co., until retiring in 2011. He was an avid outdoorsman, loved the game of golf, and had a sharp wit and curious mind until his final days.

He gave everything he had to his family, and was a loving and devoted husband and father. In addition to his wife, Stephen is survived by sons Stephen C. Diacont and wife Christina of Bethlehem, Blayne C. Diacont and wife Erin of Harrisburg; sisters Mary Ann Wehler of Delray, FL, Elizabeth Roda of Lancaster; a brother Charles R. Diacont of Nazareth; grandchildren Buck, Anthony, Chaya and Harvey Diacont.

Steve will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. The family will be planning a gathering sometime in early October. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Morello Funeral Home, Inc., 3720 Nicholas Street, Easton, PA (Palmer Twp).

Contributions in Stephen's memory may be made to the , Lehigh Valley Unit, 3893 Adler Place, Bethlehem, PA 18017. Online condolences may be offered at www.morellofuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Morello Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now