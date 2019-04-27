Stephen C. Weiner, 86 years, of Whitehall, passed away Thursday April 25, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. He was the husband of Anita (Aranjo) Weiner, with whom he celebrated 59 years of marriage last September. Born in Coplay, he was the son of the late Stephen and Josephine (Bickel) Weiner. A graduate of Coplay High School, Stephen was employed as an appliance repairman for many years for the former Caloric Corp. in Topton. He was an Air Force veteran serving during the Korean War. Surviving with his wife is a brother William of Whitehall, and nieces. He was predeceased by sisters Mary Strini and Josephine Reinisch. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30am on Tuesday April 3O, 2019 at St. Peter's Catholic Church 4 S. 5th St. Coplay, PA 18037. There will be a viewing from 9-10am on Tuesday at Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. 327 Chestnut St. Coplay, PA 18037. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary