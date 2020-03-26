|
|
Stephen Charles Ziegler, 67, passed away on March 24, 2020 at the Lehigh Valley Hospital (Cedar Crest). He was born on October 6th, 1952, in Philadelphia and was the son of the late Thomas and Joan (nee Snyder) Ziegler, and brother to the late Thomas Ziegler Jr.
A beloved husband, father, and friend, Steve was known for his outgoing nature, kindness, and storytelling. A former lifeguard of Wildwood, New Jersey, he loved spending time at the ocean regardless of coast. And while Steve spent the last ten years working for Tremco Incorporated, and many years traveling domestically and abroad for work, from Las Vegas to China, from Brazil to Belgium, he remained close with a group of friends from his grade school days in Philadelphia. In his spare time, he enjoyed music, hiking, traveling, surfing, the news, and spending time with his loved ones. He especially loved animals, including his two cats Moonie and Minnie. Above all, Steve loved to make those he loved smile, laugh, and enjoy their lives.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Jane (nee Patterson), his daughter Jennie Ziegler, son-in-law Will Pewitt, granddaughter Lucy, sister Darlene, brother Daniel, many nieces and nephews, and a large, loving extended family and wonderful circle of friends.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date in Ashland, Ohio. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com
Contributions may be made to The Audubon Society or The Appalachian Trail Conservancy.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 26, 2020