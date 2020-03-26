Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Ziegler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Charles Ziegler


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen Charles Ziegler Obituary
Stephen Charles Ziegler, 67, passed away on March 24, 2020 at the Lehigh Valley Hospital (Cedar Crest). He was born on October 6th, 1952, in Philadelphia and was the son of the late Thomas and Joan (nee Snyder) Ziegler, and brother to the late Thomas Ziegler Jr.

A beloved husband, father, and friend, Steve was known for his outgoing nature, kindness, and storytelling. A former lifeguard of Wildwood, New Jersey, he loved spending time at the ocean regardless of coast. And while Steve spent the last ten years working for Tremco Incorporated, and many years traveling domestically and abroad for work, from Las Vegas to China, from Brazil to Belgium, he remained close with a group of friends from his grade school days in Philadelphia. In his spare time, he enjoyed music, hiking, traveling, surfing, the news, and spending time with his loved ones. He especially loved animals, including his two cats Moonie and Minnie. Above all, Steve loved to make those he loved smile, laugh, and enjoy their lives.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Jane (nee Patterson), his daughter Jennie Ziegler, son-in-law Will Pewitt, granddaughter Lucy, sister Darlene, brother Daniel, many nieces and nephews, and a large, loving extended family and wonderful circle of friends.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date in Ashland, Ohio. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com

Contributions may be made to The Audubon Society or The Appalachian Trail Conservancy.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now