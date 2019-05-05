Home

Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2532
Stephen D. Mellin

Stephen D. Mellin Obituary
Stephen D. Mellin, 51, of Danbury, CT, formerly of Allentown, died on May 3, 2019. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Carl T. and Jeanette C. (Reinhard) Mellin. Stephen earned his PhD from the University of Alabama in Huntsville and received his Master's and Bachelor's Degrees from Lehigh University. He worked in the Engineering Department at Collins Aerospace in Danbury, CT.Survivors: Brother, Roger A. Mellin of Fountain Hill; Nephew, Alex C. Mellin; and Niece, Jody Lotte. He was preceded in death by Sisters, Linda J. Mellin and Carol A. Lotte.Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm Street, Emmaus. A viewing will be held from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, in the funeral home. Interment in Northwood Cemetery, Emmaus.Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to a .
Published in Morning Call on May 5, 2019
