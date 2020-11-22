Stephen David Szmigiel, 62, of New Tripoli, passed away suddenly at home on Saturday, November 14, 2020. He was the husband of Brigid A. Gallagher. They would have celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary in January 2021. Born in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late Sylvester and Elizabeth (Schneider) Szmigiel. Steve went to Bishop Kenrick H.S., attended Kutztown University and received his bachelor's degree from Temple University. He was in optical sales for Charmant for the past 17 years, covering Eastern PA territory. Steve (aka Zoot) played in various bands throughout the Lehigh Valley and was the lead bass player with the rockabilly group The Ultra Kings for over 20 years. He enjoyed fishing and food, especially cooking for others and hosting gatherings at home. Steve loved gardening at "The Szmigiel Farm". Steve was a beloved doggie dad and had dogs his entire married life.
Survivors: Wife, Brigid; Brother: Mark F. Szmigiel of Allentown; In-Laws: Colleen and Carl Ehst, C.J. and Colleen Gallagher, Brian and Jennifer Gallagher, Tim Gallagher, Erin and Rob Melissen; Steve is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He leaves behind his pet yellow lab, Ellie and was predeceased by his pet dogs Zora and Xena.
Services: The family will receive visitors from 1:30 – 3:00 pm on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 N. Krocks Road, Allentown 18106. Funeral service will be private. www.stephensfuneral.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, hold close the ones you love and consider a donation to a pet rescue of your choice.