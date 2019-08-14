|
|
Stephen Edward Mahl, 88, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019. Born in Bethlehem, he was a son of the late Frank and Katherine (Kronstein) Mahl. He was a 1950 graduate of Liberty H. S. and served in the U. S. Airforce during the Korean Conflict where he also attended Engineering School. Later, he was a machinist at Lehigh University and held a patent for a centering compass he invented. He also worked on various farms in Bucks Co. and was a licensed pilot. He is survived by his sisters, Katherine Sebastionelli (late Augustine), Helen Marczyk (late Joseph) and nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Lawrence Mahl and his wife Elizabeth.
Services: Viewing Sunday from 4-6:00 P.M. and Monday morning at 9:45-10:00 A.M. from the JAMES FUNERAL HOME, 527 Center St. Bethlehem, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 A.M. in Holy Ghost R. C. Church. Burial - Parish Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Church would be appreciated. www.jamesfuneralhome.org
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 14, 2019