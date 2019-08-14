Home

POWERED BY

Services
James Funeral Home & Cremation Service PC
527 Center St
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 867-4617
Viewing
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
James Funeral Home & Cremation Service PC
527 Center St
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
9:45 AM - 10:00 AM
James Funeral Home & Cremation Service PC
527 Center St
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Ghost R. C. Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Mahl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen E. Mahl

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen E. Mahl Obituary
Stephen Edward Mahl, 88, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019. Born in Bethlehem, he was a son of the late Frank and Katherine (Kronstein) Mahl. He was a 1950 graduate of Liberty H. S. and served in the U. S. Airforce during the Korean Conflict where he also attended Engineering School. Later, he was a machinist at Lehigh University and held a patent for a centering compass he invented. He also worked on various farms in Bucks Co. and was a licensed pilot. He is survived by his sisters, Katherine Sebastionelli (late Augustine), Helen Marczyk (late Joseph) and nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Lawrence Mahl and his wife Elizabeth.

Services: Viewing Sunday from 4-6:00 P.M. and Monday morning at 9:45-10:00 A.M. from the JAMES FUNERAL HOME, 527 Center St. Bethlehem, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 A.M. in Holy Ghost R. C. Church. Burial - Parish Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Church would be appreciated. www.jamesfuneralhome.org
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now