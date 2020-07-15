1/
Stephen E. Yanek Sr.
Stephen E. Yanek, Sr., of Greenwood, passed away July 13, 2020 at Country Rest Home, at the age of 96. He was the son of the late Stephen and Anna Yanek.

Prior to his retirement, Mr. Yanek was a security guard at Cherrydale Farms in Pennsylvania.

Mr. Yanek was a strong willed man who could be grumpy at times and was not afraid to speak his mind. He was an avid baseball and football fan.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Yanek is preceded in death by 2 brothers and 3 sisters.

Mr. Yanek is survived by his sons, Stephen Yanek, Jr. and David Yanek; several step-children.

Due to the recommendations imposed by the CDC concerning gatherings, graveside services for Mr. Yanek will be held at a later date. Condolences are encouraged to be sent via www.melvinfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home Inc, Harrington.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Melvin Funeral Home
15522 South Dupont Highway
Harrington, DE 19952
(302) 398-3884
July 14, 2020
Mindy Luke
Grandchild
July 14, 2020
My name is Richard Ritter. My mother Mae Yanek married my stepdad Stephen Yanek in 1969. Stephen was more than a stepdad to my brotherKermit my sisters Carol and Barbara. He loved his family.
He will be loved and remebered always.
He in many ways was a great father figure. He loved all his family,
Richard l Ritter
Son
July 14, 2020
Stephen aka Pappy was married to my father's mother May Yanek. They were both loving wonderful grandparents. They both came to Florida to celebrate my wedding day,which is a special memory for me. He will truly be missed. Love Mindy Luke and family .
Mindy Luke
Grandchild
July 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Melvin Funeral Home
