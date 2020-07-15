Stephen E. Yanek, Sr., of Greenwood, passed away July 13, 2020 at Country Rest Home, at the age of 96. He was the son of the late Stephen and Anna Yanek.
Prior to his retirement, Mr. Yanek was a security guard at Cherrydale Farms in Pennsylvania.
Mr. Yanek was a strong willed man who could be grumpy at times and was not afraid to speak his mind. He was an avid baseball and football fan.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Yanek is preceded in death by 2 brothers and 3 sisters.
Mr. Yanek is survived by his sons, Stephen Yanek, Jr. and David Yanek; several step-children.
Due to the recommendations imposed by the CDC concerning gatherings, graveside services for Mr. Yanek will be held at a later date. Condolences are encouraged to be sent via www.melvinfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are by the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home Inc, Harrington.