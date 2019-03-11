Stephen Ewanev 93, of Lower Macungie, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Stephen was the husband of Kathleen (Weber) Luchansky, and they celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary this past October. Stephen was the son of the late Harry and Catherine (Harbove) Ewanev. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church. Stephen served in the US Navy as an EMP2 during World War II in the Pacific Theater. After leaving the Navy, Stephen worked as an electrician for the Bethlehem Steel, and also independently. Stephen was a member of the Catasauqua American Legion Post 215, the Catholic War Veterans, and the Library of Congress Veterans History Project. He was a loving husband, outstanding father, grandfather, and step-father. Stephen was an skillful gardener, and loved to build. He was an inventor in his own right. Surviving with his wife are his daughters: Stephanie, wife of Cortney Hoffman of Lower Macungie, and Barbara, wife of Jonathan Beitler of Lower Macungie. Additionally Stephen is survived by his grandchildren Kaitlyn and Alexander Holmes, and Tyler Hoffman and Marc Miller, and numerous step-children and step-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his second wife Dorothy Cunningham and his brothers Michael and John Evans. A funeral service will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 10:00 AM in St. John the Baptist Church at 1357 Newport Ave., Northampton. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to his Church or the Library of Congress Veterans History Project, both care of the O'Donnell Funeral Home, 1064 5th St. N. Catasauqua, Pa 18032. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary