Stephen F Beers, Jr., 49, formerly of Bethlehem, passed away unexpectedly on July 29, 2020, in Las Vegas, NV.



Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of Stephen F. Beers, Sr., of Easton, PA, and the late Sherry Ruhe.



Stephen served in the Navy and was awarded the National Defense Service award. Stephen was an accomplished bowler and was the V.P. of the Bethlehem Bowling Assoc. for many years. He was of Lutheran faith.



Survivors: his son, Kevin Beers, and two grandsons, Christian and Anthony Beers, all of Las Vegas, NV; Grandfather, William Clauser, of Parrish FL; and his Uncles, Aunts, and Cousins



Services are private at Las Vegas Cremation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store