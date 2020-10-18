Stephen F. Brichta, 81, of Allentown, died on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. Born in Raleigh, NC, he was the son of the late Edward Brichta and Virginia E. (Crabtree) Boyer. Stephen was a graduate of Allentown High School, Class of 1957 and was a self-employed auto mechanic.



Survivors: Companion, Lisa Vacula; Sons, Stephen F. Brichta, Jr. and his wife Tish, and Mark Brichta and his wife Molly; Brother, Richard and his wife Joan; Sister, Judith Peczenij and her husband Pete; Grandsons, Jacob, Cameron, Garrett and Maxwell; and Nieces and Nephews.



Services: Private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.



Contributions: May be made to Peaceable Kingdom, 1049 Macarthur Road, Whitehall, PA 18052.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store