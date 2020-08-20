1/1
Stephen F. Vrabic
1933 - 2020
Stephen F. Vrabic, 86, formerly of Northampton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Keystone Villa At Douglassville, Douglassville, PA. Stephen was the husband of the late Dorothy M. (Jackins), who passed on January 20, 1990. Born October 8, 1933 in Allentown, he was a son of the late Stephen and Anna M. (Schubert) Vrabic. Stephen retired from Mack Trucks after a long career. He honorably served our country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. Stephen was a member of Queenship of Mary Church, Northampton. Over the years, he enjoyed being a member of Mack Ski Club and had a great love for fishing. Survivors: daughter, Leslie Follweiler, and her husband, Glenn; sons, Stephen M. and his wife, Donna, and Mark A. and his wife, Joanne; 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren; sister, Emily Kalusky; and several nieces and nephews. Stephen was predeceased by his siblings, Rosemarie Vrabic, Anthony Prochaska, Edward Prochaska, and Ann Mess. Private services are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to Caring Hospice Services, 400 Commerce Dr., Suite C, Fort Washington, PA 19034 in loving memory of Stephen.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
