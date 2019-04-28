Stephen Frank Searock III, 66, born May 6, 1952 of Bushkill Township, lost his battle with cancer on April 26, 2019 with his family by his side. Steve is survived by his loving wife Barbara L. (Siegfried) Searock, with whom he celebrated 44 years of marriage in January. Steve is the son of Dorothy (Sutter) Searock and the late Stephen Searock Jr. In addition to his wife and mother, Steve is survived by his heartbroken children. Daughters, Jessica Searock of Nazareth, Alicia Creazzo and her husband Cory of Lower Nazareth Township, Karissa Searock of Bushkill Township and son, Stephen F. Searock IV and his wife Diane of Bath. Three grandsons who fill his heart with love and pride, Justyce Searock, Rocco Creazzo and Nico Creazzo. Steve's family is what was most important to him and he is one of his children's and grandsons' biggest fans, no matter what goals and dreams they pursued. Steve enjoyed his grandsons' sports, hunting, fishing in Canada, camping at the lake, and Modified racing, never missing a race when his son drove. He is also survived by brother, Keith and sister, Patricia. He was predeceased by his brother Kevin. Services will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Joseph F. Reichel Funeral Home Inc., 220 Washington Park, Nazareth PA 18064. Followed by burial in Fairview Cemetery, of Moorestown. Calling hours will take place on Tuesday, April 30, from 6:00-8:00 PM and Wednesday, from 10:00-11:00 AM, both times in the funeral home. Upon Steve's request, please dress in casual clothing. Jeans and T-shirts are welcome. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to his Grandsons' Education Fund, made payable to "Barbara Searock", in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.jfreichelfuneralhome.com. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary