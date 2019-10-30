Home

Stephen Hebrock
Liturgy
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church
1343 Newport Ave.
Northampton, PA
View Map
Stephen Hebrock Sr.


1922 - 2019
Stephen Hebrock Sr. Obituary
Stephen Hebrock, Sr., 96, of Northampton, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Fellowship Community, Whitehall. He was the husband of the late Helen (Ruszin), who passed on April 26, 2017. Born November 12, 1922 in Northampton, he was the son of the late Nicholas and Mary (Babalick) Hebrock. Stephen worked for Bethlehem Steel for 33 years. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church. Survivors: son, Richard and wife, Sherry; daughter-in-law, Kathy; grandchildren, Nicholas and wife, Emily, and Danielle Malone and husband, Dan; great grandchildren, Maya, Nora, Hannah and Carson. Stephen was predeceased by his son, Stephen Hebrock, Jr. Services: A Divine Liturgy will be held on Saturday, November 2nd at 10:00 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church, 1343 Newport Ave., Northampton. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to the church in loving memory of Stephen.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 30, 2019
