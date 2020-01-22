|
1957 – 2010
We rolled out that day in a brief snow squall.
Miles to journey in an epic long haul.
Spring break that March of '78 it was,
So blessed we were just because
A dream come true to travel so fast
For our senior year would be our last.
Then off to the skies and seas we'd go
Who knew what destiny would then show.
Those ponies of chrome and polish and shine
Running fast and lean and oh so fine.
Down that length of east coast we tooled
The highways and byways we so ruled.
We blasted towards those crystal Keys,
Clear water and bridges spanning the seas.
Then little gray lines back through those glades
Gators and herons and snakes of all shades.
Now up the gulf coast we throttled on,
Then Georgia pines and Carolinas yon.
Home too soon we yearned for much more
Three thousand miles of memories for sure.
I think of our time together those days,
So special it was in so many ways. . .
JWR
Published in Morning Call from Jan. 22 to Jan. 25, 2020