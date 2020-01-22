Home

Stephen J. Hanzlik

1957 – 2010

We rolled out that day in a brief snow squall.

Miles to journey in an epic long haul.

Spring break that March of '78 it was,

So blessed we were just because

A dream come true to travel so fast

For our senior year would be our last.

Then off to the skies and seas we'd go

Who knew what destiny would then show.

Those ponies of chrome and polish and shine

Running fast and lean and oh so fine.

Down that length of east coast we tooled

The highways and byways we so ruled.

We blasted towards those crystal Keys,

Clear water and bridges spanning the seas.

Then little gray lines back through those glades

Gators and herons and snakes of all shades.

Now up the gulf coast we throttled on,

Then Georgia pines and Carolinas yon.

Home too soon we yearned for much more

Three thousand miles of memories for sure.

I think of our time together those days,

So special it was in so many ways. . .

JWR
Published in Morning Call from Jan. 22 to Jan. 25, 2020
