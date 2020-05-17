So sorry for our loss. It was a pleasure to work with Steve at LVHN. He had a fabulous sense of humor, was incredibly kind and thoughtful, adored his family, was a hard worker, incredibly knowledgeable about a variety of topics, and was always sure to let me have his Sudoku puzzles, too. I will miss Steve terribly. May he rest in eternal peace, Gloria Lowy

Gloria Lowy

Coworker