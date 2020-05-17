Stephen J. Miller
Stephen J. Miller, 70, of N. Catasauqua, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, in the inpatient hospice unit of Lehigh Valley Health Network, Allentown. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Stephen J. Kuronya and the late Janet (Dunkle) Miller and was the companion of Gail Decker. He was employed in the security department of Lehigh Valley Health Network for the past eight years and was previously employed at Sears for 42 years. Stephen was a member of the Lehigh Valley Chapter #2994 Harley Owners Group.

Survivors: sons, Bryan and wife, Nichol, Joseph and wife, Haydee; grandchildren, Bodhi, Elizabeth, Emily, Erika, Joseph. Brother, Ronald E. "Punkin", preceded him in death.

Services: private. Arrangements entrusted to STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Published in Morning Call on May 17, 2020.
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
May 16, 2020
What do I do without my best buddy. I use to come in work early just for our always great conversations. I will miss you always dearly. Rise way above the clouds with the Lord, enter paradise my dear friend ❤
Carol Schiaffo
Coworker
May 16, 2020
My thoughts and prayers go out to the Miller Family. Stephen was one of the strongest men I ever had the pleasure of knowing. I enjoyed working with him over the last 7 years he will surely be missed. Rest in Peace my friend.
Anthony DeMilio
May 16, 2020
So sorry for our loss. It was a pleasure to work with Steve at LVHN. He had a fabulous sense of humor, was incredibly kind and thoughtful, adored his family, was a hard worker, incredibly knowledgeable about a variety of topics, and was always sure to let me have his Sudoku puzzles, too. I will miss Steve terribly. May he rest in eternal peace, Gloria Lowy
Gloria Lowy
Coworker
