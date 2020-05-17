Stephen J. Miller, 70, of N. Catasauqua, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, in the inpatient hospice unit of Lehigh Valley Health Network, Allentown. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Stephen J. Kuronya and the late Janet (Dunkle) Miller and was the companion of Gail Decker. He was employed in the security department of Lehigh Valley Health Network for the past eight years and was previously employed at Sears for 42 years. Stephen was a member of the Lehigh Valley Chapter #2994 Harley Owners Group.
Survivors: sons, Bryan and wife, Nichol, Joseph and wife, Haydee; grandchildren, Bodhi, Elizabeth, Emily, Erika, Joseph. Brother, Ronald E. "Punkin", preceded him in death.
Services: private. Arrangements entrusted to STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (www.stephensfuneral.com)
Published in Morning Call on May 17, 2020.