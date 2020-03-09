Home

Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
Stephen Paukovits
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
7:30 AM - 9:45 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
117 Washington St.
Bath, IL
Stephen J. Paukovits

Stephen J. Paukovits Obituary
Stephen J. Paukovits, 89, of East Allen Township, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. Stephen and his wife, Angela (Dischinat), celebrated 68 years of marriage together this past October. Born August 11, 1930 in Coplay, he was a son of the late Stephen and Mary (Bauer) Paukovits. Stephen graduated from Central Catholic High School. He was a cement worker for Keystone Cement and retired from Portland Cement after working over 40 years. Stephen was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Bath and a former member of St. Peter Catholic Church, Coplay. He was very active with both parishes. Stephen served as President of United Cement Lime and Gypsum Worker's Union, Local #547, and was a member of the Nazareth Chrysanthemum Club. He was also a member of the Young at Heart, Coplay Saengerbund, Keystone Rod & Gun Club, and Knights of Columbus in Nazareth. He enjoyed listening to polka music. In addition to his wife, Stephen is survived by his daughter, Barbara P. Raykos and husband, Stephen; sons, Stephen M. and wife, Shelly, John M. and wife, Christine, and James F. and wife, Wendy; grandchildren, Lori Zuber and husband Zach, Mindy Adams and husband Charles, Stephen and wife Jessica, Daniel and wife Ashley, Joshua and wife Samatha Davidson, Matthew, Hannah, Nicole Kichline and companion Mike LoCastro and Alex Lopez; 9 great grandchildren; brother, Frank and wife, Monica; and several nieces & nephews. Stephen was predeceased by his sister, Mary Paukovits. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church, 117 Washington St., Bath. Family and friends may call Wednesday morning from 7:30 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Hungary Cemetery, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to the church in loving memory of Stephen.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 9, 2020
