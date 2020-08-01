Stephen (Shtip) J. Steiger Jr., of Northampton, passed away in St. Luke's Hospice House on July 29, 2020 at the age of 54. He was the son of Rosemarie (Tomasitz) Steiger and the late Stephen J. Steiger Sr. Everyone who knew Shtip knows he had a great sense of humor, loved the New York Mets, and was always there to lend a helping hand. He leaves behind his mother, Rosemarie, sister, Judy, wife of Butch Gogel, niece, Tara, wife of Stephen Fahringer, and a great nephew, Brady. Shtip will be deeply missed by all of his family and friends. Arrangements are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton.



