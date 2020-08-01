1/1
Stephen J. Steiger Jr.
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen (Shtip) J. Steiger Jr., of Northampton, passed away in St. Luke's Hospice House on July 29, 2020 at the age of 54. He was the son of Rosemarie (Tomasitz) Steiger and the late Stephen J. Steiger Sr. Everyone who knew Shtip knows he had a great sense of humor, loved the New York Mets, and was always there to lend a helping hand. He leaves behind his mother, Rosemarie, sister, Judy, wife of Butch Gogel, niece, Tara, wife of Stephen Fahringer, and a great nephew, Brady. Shtip will be deeply missed by all of his family and friends. Arrangements are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
July 31, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Doug & Sue Hall & Sons
Family
July 31, 2020
Rosemarie, Judy and Tara please know that all of you have been our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Shtip was truly a great guy. He had the best smile and such a caring heart. God called him home to soon but he’s with his Dad in heaven. All of you have those two special angels that will watch over you. RIP Shtip. We’ll miss you greatly.
Sue & Doug Hall
Family
July 31, 2020
My deepest sympathy sending love and hugs to the family
Kathy Barna
Friend
July 31, 2020
Sorry for your loss my condolances to the family
Suzanne Strohl
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved