Stephen J. Steirer, Sr., 79, of Northampton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. Steve and his wife, Geraldine R. (Sommer), celebrated 55 years of marriage on May 23rd. Born in Northampton, he was the son of the late Stephen and Stella (Pelzman) Steirer. Steve was employed at Matlack Trucking Inc. as a dispatcher for 20 years and he was also the proprietor of the Log Cabin Hotel in Coplay for 20 years. Steve honorably served his country in the United States Army. He was a member of St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church, Coplay. He was an avid New York Yankees fan. Steve was a member of the Hungarian Hall and Coplay Saengerbund. Survivors: wife, Geraldine; sons, Stephen J. Steirer, Jr. and wife, Lisa, Jeffrey Steirer and wife, Kimberly and Scott R. Steirer and wife, Jennifer; grandchildren, Sarah, Emma, Jacob, Will, Sophie and Ella; and many nieces and nephews. Steve was predeceased by his sisters, Eleanor Lelko, Dorothy Keip and Anita Cesanek. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, August 29th at 11:00 a.m. in St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church, 4 South 5th St., Coplay. Family and friends may call Thursday 8:00 – 10:15 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Burial will follow in St. Peter's parish cemetery. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to , 110 W. Laurel Ave., Cheltenham, PA 19012 in loving memory of Steve.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 27, 2019