Stephen James Litrides, 97, fell asleep in the Lord on October 17, 2020 while in Hospice care at Moravian Hall Square, Nazareth, PA. Steve was a loving father, grandfather and friend to many. Born in Pittsfield, Massachusetts in 1923, Steve grew up as a child of Greek immigrants. He worked at the family restaurant through high school, and at the age of 17, met the girl of his dreams, his beloved Stella (Axas), deceased in 2010. Steve attended Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, supporting himself by playing piano in the University swing band and orchestra. He joined the campus ROTC (Reserve Officers Training Corps) as World War II began, and his studies were interrupted when he was called to serve. Steve and Stella wed on Christmas Day, 1943 while Steve was on leave from the U.S. Army. He later was deployed to the Philippines where he served his country for two years before returning home to Stella and his studies. Steve graduated from Lehigh University with a degree in electrical engineering and was hired by PPL Utilities in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The Westinghouse Company recruited him away to Pittsburgh, where he obtained a master's degree in his field from the University of Pittsburgh. PPL Utilities brought Steve back to Allentown where he spent the remainder of his career as an electrical engineer, also serving on the team that worked on nuclear energy plans.
Steve and Stella were happily married for 67 years and raised a family of four children. He is survived by his children: Carol Litrides, Lindy Litrides (wife to Del Staecker), James Litrides (husband to Dina Sullivan Litrides), and Wendy Litrides Karopoulos (wife to Harry Karopoulos). He also is survived by six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren: Adam Nelik (husband to Allison Lewin Nelik), Janna Karopoulos Connelly wife to Alec Connelly, Rhett Karopoulos; Kira Karopoulos; Stephen Litrides, and Douglas Litrides (husband to Mariana Dorado Litrides). Great-grandchildren are Archer Litrides, and Serena Nelik.
A lifelong reader and student, Steve had a thirst for knowledge and truth. He studied everything from philosophy, religion and sociology to geology, anthropology and history. He read classic and ancient literature and continued his love of classical music throughout his life. Steve was a member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania where he served on the Parish Council for a number of years. Steve will always be remembered for his fairness, wisdom, wit and his remarkable ability to quickly analyze issues and situations, making sense out of the seemingly senseless. He will be missed; may his memory be eternal.
A private memorial service will be held with family. Funeral arrangements by the Herron Funeral Home, www.Herronfuneralhomes.com
Contributions may be made to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral (www.stnicholas.org
), 1607 W. Union Blvd., Bethlehem, PA 18018.