Stephen James Thorpe, 64, of Stroudsburg, passed away on March 28, 2019 at Country Meadows of Bethlehem after battling brain cancer. Born in Dover, New Jersey, he was the son of the late Herbert and Dorothy Thorpe. He graduated from Dover High School and the University of Vermont and continued to be a lifelong learner. Steve worked in a variety of fields before finding his true passion: teaching. He taught 8th grade science at Great Meadows Middle School where he encouraged a love of curiosity and learning while respecting each student. He described those years teaching as the happiest times of his life. Steve was an avid bird watcher and hawk counter at Hawk Mountain. He enjoyed gardening, favoring plants native to Pennsylvania and cared for our environment. Spending time with family and friends, buying and selling antiques, reading and watching Jeopardy were a few of his favorite pastimes. Steve was quiet and generous soul. His kindness and mischievous nature made him a beloved son, brother, uncle, friend and teacher. SURVIVORS: He is fondly remembered by his sister, Amy Haggerty of Bloomfield, NJ, nephew Henders Haggerty of NYC, niece Laura Sibilia of Bloomfield and many loyal friends and students. Steve's family is grateful to his caregivers and his Country Meadows "family" for their kindness, loving care and dignity shown at all times.SERVICE: Memorial services will be held on Saturday April 6, 2019 at 11AM, call 10AM-11AM at the John F. Herron Funeral Home, 458 Center Street, Bethlehem.CONTRIBUTIONS: Memorials may be made to Hawk Mountain Sanctuary Association, 1700 Hawk Mt. Rd., Kempton, PA 19529. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 31, 2019